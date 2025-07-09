Chicago Mayor Vows Local Police Will Never Cooperate With ICE

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pledged his city would never cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

His remark came during a press conference Tuesday after he was asked whether the city would consider setting up police “perimeters around public spaces … including schools” to shield individuals from federal agents.

Advertisement

"You know, again, it’s unconscionable at a time in which so many working people and poor people need government to show up for them, that this administration, the Trump administration, has caused so much consternation and division,” he replied.

"Look, we are welcoming city ordinance," Johnson continued. "Our local police department will not ever cooperate with ICE, whatever their constitutional authority is. That is obviously relegated to the Trump administration. All of our sister agencies, city departments have been thoroughly briefed by a corporate counsel, and I'll pass it over to her in a second about what they can and cannot do."

🚨WATCH — The RIDICULOUS Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson openly admits that his "local police department will not EVER cooperate with ICE!"



Knowingly obstructing justice is a crime. pic.twitter.com/gQwYOaaCII — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

Earlier, Johnson told a reporter the city would need to “rethink” how it engages with federal officials, claiming President Trump is “using ICE as a militarized force.”

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Brandon Johnson hosts press availability. https://t.co/pEzggVqF2C — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) July 8, 2025

Undeterred by threats from Johnson and other progressive leaders, border czar Tom Homan said the administration would "double down and triple down on sanctuary cities," not because of the politics of those cities, but because that's "where the problem is."

"We'll flood the zone on sanctuary cities," he added.