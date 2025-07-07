The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk...
Wow. Politico's Take on the Texas Floods Was...Fair?
This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's...
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats After Police Officer Shot By Anti-ICE...
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents
Quantico Breach Fallout: Marines Partner with ICE to Lock Down Bases
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Deals Democrats a Blow for Redistricting Bid
DWS Claims Trump, Miller Trying to 'Bleach America' Through Deportation Operations
Alleged Memo on Epstein Case From DOJ, FBI Infuriates the Right
VIP
The War of Words Between Trump, Musk Continues
German Chancellor Merz Insulted Javier Milei. He Needs to Apologize.
Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods
Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Deadly Texas Floods
Tipsheet

'An American Hero' Emerges During USCG Rescue Operations in Texas

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 07, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised a heroic United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved 165 flood victims in Texas.

“United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas,” she wrote on X. “This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskin is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG."

Advertisement

Ruskin explained to "Fox & Friends" how they focused on Camp Mystic. 

"Yeah, as far as right now, we’ve been getting our tasks from higher above mostly from the Army as of right now," he said, reports Fox News Digital. "But a lot of it has just been large state triages, so we were at Mystic yesterday for a long period of time. We probably got about 200 people out of there alone, and it was just, yeah, we just saw a huge crowd, about 200 kids at a campsite. So, we're like, cool that's where we're gonna go, and we're just gonna get as many people out as we can until they're all gone."

Recommended

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott also highlighted the efforts of the Texas National Guard, which rescued more than 500 people.

The death toll in Texas has climbed to 82, though dozens are reportedly still missing. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents Jeff Charles
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk Shows Matt Vespa
The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
Advertisement