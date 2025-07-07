'An American Hero' Emerges During USCG Rescue Operations in Texas

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised a heroic United States Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved 165 flood victims in Texas.

“United States Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer and Petty Officer Scott Ruskin, directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas,” she wrote on X. “This was the first rescue mission of his career and he was the only triage coordinator at the scene. Scott Ruskin is an American hero. His selfless courage embodies the spirit and mission of the @USCG."

Ruskin explained to "Fox & Friends" how they focused on Camp Mystic.

"Yeah, as far as right now, we’ve been getting our tasks from higher above mostly from the Army as of right now," he said, reports Fox News Digital. "But a lot of it has just been large state triages, so we were at Mystic yesterday for a long period of time. We probably got about 200 people out of there alone, and it was just, yeah, we just saw a huge crowd, about 200 kids at a campsite. So, we're like, cool that's where we're gonna go, and we're just gonna get as many people out as we can until they're all gone."

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott also highlighted the efforts of the Texas National Guard, which rescued more than 500 people.

The death toll in Texas has climbed to 82, though dozens are reportedly still missing.