In Backing Mamdani, Nadler Compares His Win to Obama's in 2008

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) endorsed Zohran Mamdani following the assemblyman’s victory in NYC’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, where the 33-year-old defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a slate of other Democratic candidates.

Speaking to The New York Times, Nadler called Tuesday’s results a “seismic election for the Democratic Party that I can only compare to Barack Obama’s in 2008.”

“Voters in New York City demanded change and, with Zohran’s triumph, we have a direct repudiation of Donald Trump’s politics of tax cuts and authoritarianism,” he said.

Read my statement on my endorsement of @ZohranKMamdani today. pic.twitter.com/hxzJ1yWUyp — Jerry Nadler (@JerryNadler) June 25, 2025

On Wednesday, Mr. Nadler described Mr. Mamdani as “someone who will be a partner with me in Washington to take on Donald Trump.” Mr. Mamdani is an outspoken critic of Israel’s government and its war in Gaza, and was denounced by his main rival, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and some Jewish voters over his stances. Mr. Mamdani, who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor, has firmly rejected accusations of antisemitism and has responded to the criticism by saying that he would protect Jewish New Yorkers as mayor and would increase funding to address hate crimes. A survey from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion released last week showed that Mr. Cuomo was the first choice of 40 percent of likely Jewish primary voters, while Mr. Mamdani was second, with about 20 percent. Mr. Nadler’s endorsement could help draw more Jewish voters into Mr. Mamdani’s coalition ahead of the general election, especially those on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, which Mr. Nadler has long represented in Congress. “I’ve spoken to him today about his commitment to fighting antisemitism, and we’ll work with all New Yorkers to fight against all bigotry and hate,” Mr. Nadler said of Mr. Mamdani. (NYT)

Though Nadler endorsed Scott Stringer's campaign for mayor in the primary, Mamdani said he was "grateful" for the congressman's support in the general election.