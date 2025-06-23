BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
State Department Issues Worldwide Alert

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 23, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

The State Department on Sunday issued a Worldwide Caution Security Alert to citizens overseas after the U.S. airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday. 

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the notice reads. “There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.  The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

The State Department urged citizens to visit a government website detailing country information prior to planning travel. 

The warning came the same day the Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

"The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States," the notice reads. "Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks. Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020. The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland. Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks."

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott and border czar Tom Homan are also warning about the threat of potential sleeper cells of Iranian nationals who came to the U.S. through the Biden administration's open border.

