Tipsheet

Iran Threatens 'Gambler' Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 23, 2025 8:30 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iran is stepping up its threats against the U.S. following Saturday’s airstrikes targeting the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a video message that the U.S.’s involvement means a wider range of targets will be open to its armed forces.

At the end of his statement, Zolfaqari spoke directly to President Trump in English: "Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones to end it."

In praising Operation Midnight Hammer as a “spectacular military success,” Trump warned Iran against retaliating, cautioning any response by Iran “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed” on Saturday.  

Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
The commander in chief reiterated that message in his address to the nation about the airstrikes.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill."

Tags:

IRAN

