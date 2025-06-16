Newsflash: Trump Has Been Crystal Clear About Iran
Tipsheet

Obama Speaks Out on Immigration. He Shouldn't Have.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 16, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Former President Barack Obama weighed in on immigration as protests against President Trump’s policies continue across parts of the country.  

On the 13th anniversary of his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the 44th president argued “We can fix our broken immigration system while still recognizing our common humanity and treating each other with dignity and respect.”

His comments on Sunday came one day after “No Kings” protests took place all over America demonstrating against the president’s agenda, capping a week of anti-immigration enforcement riots that rocked Los Angeles and spread to other locations. 

"Thirteen years ago, my administration acted to protect young people who were American in every single way but one: on paper," Obama wrote on X. "DACA was an example of how we can be a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws. And it’s an example worth remembering today, when families with similar backgrounds who just want to live, work, and support their communities, are being demonized and treated as enemies."

Many were quick to remind Obama that he's not one to talk. 

Tags: BARACK OBAMA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

