Tipsheet

Vance Blasts Omar Over Resurfaced Clip

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 06, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President JD Vance blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over a 2018 clip of the Squad member issuing a warning about “white men.”

"I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar said during an interview Al-Jazeera.



"And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men," she added.

The resurfaced clip prompted reactions from Vance.

"This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language," Vance wrote on X. "What a disgrace this person is."

Plenty of others added to the criticism.




 

Tags: ILHAN OMAR JD VANCE



