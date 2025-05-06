Vance Blasts Omar Over Resurfaced Clip

Vice President JD Vance blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over a 2018 clip of the Squad member issuing a warning about “white men.”
"I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," Omar said during an interview Al-Jazeera.
"And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men," she added.
The resurfaced clip prompted reactions from Vance.
"This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language," Vance wrote on X. "What a disgrace this person is."
This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language.— JD Vance (@JDVance) May 5, 2025
What a disgrace this person is. https://t.co/2PHdporJHM
Plenty of others added to the criticism.
Disgusting— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 5, 2025
Life is surely safer in *checks notes* SOMALIA https://t.co/roAGIa8SPM— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 6, 2025
Not only are her claims provably false, but they’re incoherent coming from a woman who was granted asylum into our country. https://t.co/O5MIcknR6j— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 5, 2025
Recommended
Racists have no place in Congress— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 5, 2025
Unacceptable https://t.co/BKtaNUYiMe
Completely false, both per capita and in raw numbers.— Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) May 4, 2025
Take ownership of cultural failure and correct it, instead of baselessly casting blame elsewhere. https://t.co/pCHHmXdNS0
Join the conversation as a VIP Member