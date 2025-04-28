Tom Homan Gives an Update on Astonishing Border Numbers
The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media
When Will the Media Learn That You Can't Do This Stuff With Trump
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Is Waiting for This Story From the Media
Illegal Alien Who Snatched DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's Purse Has Been Identified
What a Brutal Way to Lose a Baseball Game
So About Trump’s Shocking Blue Suit!
VIP
Apparently, Blood Isn't Thicker Than Politics
What Buffalo School System is Doing is Downright EVIL
Dear, Larry, Curb Your Trump Derangement Syndrome
Feds Bust Colorado Nightclub With 'Some of the Worst People Illegally in our...
What Is a Sanctuary City...or State?
Why Are the Democrats So Desperate?
In Honor of Virginia Giuffre, Release Epstein Files Now
Tipsheet

Trump Gives Advice to Republicans Still Holding In-Person Town Hall Events

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 28, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump gave advice to Republican lawmakers who have been dealing with demonstrators disrupting town hall events across the country.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said the protesters are being paid by “Radical Left Democrats” and Republicans shouldn’t put up with it.

Advertisement

"The Radical Left Democrats are paying a fortune to have people infiltrate the Town Halls of Republican Congressmen/women and Senators," he wrote. "These Great Patriot Politicians should not treat them nicely. Have them immediately ejected from the room - They are disruptors and troublemakers. 

"You must allow your audience to know what you are up against, or else they will think they are Republicans, and that there is dissension in the Party," the president continued. "There is not, there is only LOVE and UNITY. Republicans are happy with what is taking place in our Country. We all love America!"

Republican leadership advised party members earlier this year to avoid in-person town hall events for this reason.

The chair of the House GOP’s campaign arm told Republican lawmakers Tuesday to stop holding in-person town halls amid a wave of angry backlash over the cuts undertaken by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), the NRCC chair, delivered the message inside a closed-door meeting of House Republicans, according to three people granted anonymity to describe the private remarks.

 Trump on Monday dismissed the town hall uproar — much of it trained on the sweeping cutbacks made by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency — as being the work of “paid ‘troublemakers.’” Many other GOP leaders have adopted a similar tack, asserting that the protests Republican lawmakers have encountered have been concocted by Democrats and do not reflect genuine voter anger over the Trump cuts. (Politico)

Recommended

The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“There are people who do this as a profession, they’re professional protesters,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters at the time, saying it would be "wise" to not "play into that."

Instead, he suggested tele-town halls were a better option to speak with constituents. 

Still, some lawmakers have continued holding in-person events, such as Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), both of whom got into heated exchanges with some in attendance.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICANS PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media Katie Pavlich
When Will the Media Learn That You Can't Do This Stuff With Trump Matt Vespa
Just Bomb Iran Already Kurt Schlichter
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Is Waiting for This Story From the Media Matt Vespa
What a Brutal Way to Lose a Baseball Game Matt Vespa
Feds Bust Colorado Nightclub With 'Some of the Worst People Illegally in our Country' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The White House Just Deployed a New Tactic Against the Media Katie Pavlich
Advertisement