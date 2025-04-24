Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His...
Progressive Host Amazed How Libs Cannot Wrap Their Heads Around This Simple Concept
DNC Races to Rein in David Hogg
Dem Senator Summed Up His Feelings About Iran in Three Words
Democrats Move to Destroy the Earth
Dang, Even Soros Is Calling Out This Climate Group for Obsessing Over Palestine
'Threat to Democracy': Trump Didn't Mince Words in This Post About Harvard's Antisemitism
Russia Kills Eight in Massive Missile Strikes Against Kyiv. Here's How Trump Responded.
Take Out Iran's Nuclear Facilities Now
McEnany Says There's One Democrat to 'Watch Out' for in 2028
Dem Lawmaker Explains Old 'Gang' Tweet That's Gone Viral
'The Data Doesn't Look Good': Makary Explains Concerns About Petroleum-Based Food Dyes
VIP
One House Dem Is Calling Out His Party's Focus on Abrego Garcia
California Officials Now Fighting Over Illegal Immigration Outrage
Tipsheet

DOJ Hits TdA Member With Terrorism-Related Charges

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 24, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the first instance of a Tren de Aragua member being charged with terrorism-related crimes.

A five-count superseding indictment was unsealed charging Venezuelan national Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, or “Chuqui,” with “conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization as well as conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the United States.”

Advertisement

“TdA is not a street gang – it is a highly structured terrorist organization that put down roots in our country during the prior administration,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Today’s charges represent an inflection point in how this Department of Justice will prosecute and ultimately dismantle this evil organization, which has destroyed American families and poisoned our communities.”

Colombian authorities arrested Flores in Colombia March 31 pursuant to a provisional arrest warrant the United States had requested. He remains in custody in Colombia pending further proceedings. 

A federal grand jury in Houston returned the superseding indictment April 8. 

According to the allegations, Flores is charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to TdA in the form of personnel (including himself) and services and one count of providing material support to TdA. The indictment also alleges one count of international drug distribution conspiracy based on his involvement in the distribution of five kilograms of cocaine or more, and two substantive counts of international drug distribution.

The Department of State designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist Feb. 20. 

According to information presented to the court, Flores is a high-ranking TdA leader in Bogota, Colombia, and is part of the inner circle of senior TdA leadership.

Flores also allegedly caused the delivery of approximately five kilograms or more of cocaine for international distribution, proceeds that were used to further TdA’s criminal goals. (DOJ)

Recommended

Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“TdA is a direct threat to our national security, to our communities, and to Americans,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Together with our law enforcement partners, the FBI continues in our pursuit to eliminate this violent terrorist organization from our streets, and today's announcement makes it clear that these criminals, especially the leaders of these cartels, have no place in our country.”

 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His Face Matt Vespa
McEnany Says There's One Democrat to 'Watch Out' for in 2028 Leah Barkoukis
The Great Joe Rogan Debate Was Great for the Right Kurt Schlichter
California Officials Now Fighting Over Illegal Immigration Outrage Guy Benson
Dem Lawmaker Explains Old 'Gang' Tweet That's Gone Viral Leah Barkoukis
Progressive Host Amazed How Libs Cannot Wrap Their Heads Around This Simple Concept Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch 'America’s Most Controversial White House Correspondent' Wreck a CNN Reporter to His Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement