Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up
CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's...
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious
What ActBlue Did in 2024 Warrants an Investigation
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and...
The Cross Was No Accident—It Was an Appointment
Feds Arrest Man for Threatening to Assassinate Tulsi Gabbard and Her Husband
Biden Is About to Make His First Public Address Since Leaving Office
Whitmer Explains What Was Going Through Her Mind When She Hid Her Face...
Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Ending Biden-era Parole Program
VIP
Michelle Obama Addresses Rumors About the 'D' Word
Trump Saved Our Nation and Is Restoring Faith — Why That Matters This...
VIP
Here's How James Clyburn Reacted to the Recent News on Kamala Harris
You Won't Believe the Horrifying Reason This Florida Teacher Was Fired
Tipsheet

DOT Ends Grant Funding for High-Speed Rail 'Boondoggle,' Saving Taxpayers Millions

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 15, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Department of Transportation on Monday announced the termination of a grant that helped fund a high-speed rail project in Texas, which will save taxpayers more than $60 million.

Advertisement

An agreement was reached between the Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak to end the $63.9 million grant under the Corridor Identification and Development Program for the Amtrak Texas High-Speed Rail Corridor.

While the program, originally known as the Texas Central Railway project, began as a private venture, it later became dependent on federal money to continue when the cost estimates ballooned. 

"I am pleased to announce that FRA and Amtrak are in agreement that underwriting this project is a waste of taxpayer funds and a distraction from Amtrak’s core mission of improving its existing subpar services,” said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The Texas Central Railway project was proposed as a private venture. If the private sector believes this project is feasible, they should carry the pre-construction work forward, rather than relying on Amtrak and the American taxpayer to bail them out. My department will continue to look for every opportunity to save federal dollars and prioritize efficiencies.”  

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) celebrated the news on X.

"It's over!" he said. "Today, Secretary Duffy and the U.S. Department of Transportation rescinded the grant funding for Texas Central's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle. Through numerous conversations and collaboration with the Secretary, it became clear that we share a commitment to ensuring that projects like this do not misuse federal resources, and today is a result of those conversations." 


 

Tags: TRANSPORTATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Former Rolling Stone Editor on Globalism: It's Time to Blow It All Up Matt Vespa
CNN Was Forced to Say This After Trump's Oval Office Event Yesterday. It's Pure Comedy. Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe the Horrifying Reason This Florida Teacher Was Fired Madeline Leesman
The Reason Why Chicago Canceled Their Cinco de Mayo Parade Is Hilarious Matt Vespa
Whitmer Explains What Was Going Through Her Mind When She Hid Her Face in Oval Office Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Scott Jennings Drops a Key Fact About the Deported Illegal Alien Case…and Libs Won't Like It Matt Vespa
Advertisement