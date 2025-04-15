DOT Ends Grant Funding for High-Speed Rail 'Boondoggle,' Saving Taxpayers Millions

The Department of Transportation on Monday announced the termination of a grant that helped fund a high-speed rail project in Texas, which will save taxpayers more than $60 million.

An agreement was reached between the Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak to end the $63.9 million grant under the Corridor Identification and Development Program for the Amtrak Texas High-Speed Rail Corridor.

While the program, originally known as the Texas Central Railway project, began as a private venture, it later became dependent on federal money to continue when the cost estimates ballooned.

"I am pleased to announce that FRA and Amtrak are in agreement that underwriting this project is a waste of taxpayer funds and a distraction from Amtrak’s core mission of improving its existing subpar services,” said Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “The Texas Central Railway project was proposed as a private venture. If the private sector believes this project is feasible, they should carry the pre-construction work forward, rather than relying on Amtrak and the American taxpayer to bail them out. My department will continue to look for every opportunity to save federal dollars and prioritize efficiencies.”

Today, @USDOT & @USDOTFRA announced we're saving taxpayers over $60 MILLION.



FRA & Amtrak are in agreement that underwriting the Texas Central Railway project is a waste of taxpayer funds & a distraction from Amtrak’s core mission of improving its existing subpar services. pic.twitter.com/bxNM4Wa7QD — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 14, 2025

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) celebrated the news on X.

"It's over!" he said. "Today, Secretary Duffy and the U.S. Department of Transportation rescinded the grant funding for Texas Central's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle. Through numerous conversations and collaboration with the Secretary, it became clear that we share a commitment to ensuring that projects like this do not misuse federal resources, and today is a result of those conversations."



