Patel Hands Over Long-Awaited Docs From Congressional Baseball Shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel said he delivered the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence the long-awaited documents relating to the 2017 congressional baseball shooting.

“These are documents sought by Capitol Hill officials for almost 8 years,” Patel said on Wednesday. “Providing these documents was one of our top priorities in delivering a new FBI era of transparency. Thank you to the committee and Chairman @RepRickCrawford for your partnership in getting Americans the truth.”

BREAKING: I can report that as of 30 minutes ago, the FBI has provided the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence all requested documents related to the Congressional Baseball Game shooting in 2017.



BREAKING: Before the hearing gaveled out, @FBIDirectorKash already had the Congressional baseball report delivered to @HouseIntel. What took previous @FBI leadership nearly 8 years, took new @FBI leadership 2 hours. The Committee is encouraged by the transparency demonstrated. https://t.co/dKWW7ZsWz7 pic.twitter.com/yvGr450dlg — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) March 26, 2025

On June 14, 2017, James Thomas Hodgkinson fired about 70 rounds at Republican lawmakers and their staffers as they practiced early that morning at a field in Alexandria, Virginia. Five people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). Responding officers shot the 66-year-old, who later died.

Scalise thanked Patel for the long overdue information.

Thank you, @FBIDirectorKash! These documents should’ve never been withheld from Congress for this long. Appreciate your leadership and transparency. https://t.co/XXJOUKDPYm — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 26, 2025