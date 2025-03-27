Secretary Collins Goes Off on CNN Host After Getting Asked This Question
Tipsheet

Patel Hands Over Long-Awaited Docs From Congressional Baseball Shooting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 27, 2025 8:30 AM
St. Clair County Illinois Sheriff's Department via AP

FBI Director Kash Patel said he delivered the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence the long-awaited documents relating to the 2017 congressional baseball shooting.

“These are documents sought by Capitol Hill officials for almost 8 years,” Patel said on Wednesday. “Providing these documents was one of our top priorities in delivering a new FBI era of transparency. Thank you to the committee and Chairman @RepRickCrawford for your partnership in getting Americans the truth.”

On June 14, 2017, James Thomas Hodgkinson fired about 70 rounds at Republican lawmakers and their staffers as they practiced early that morning at a field in Alexandria, Virginia. Five people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). Responding officers shot the 66-year-old, who later died. 

Scalise thanked Patel for the long overdue information. 

