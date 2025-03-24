Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome.
Former GOP Rep Mia Love Has Died

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 24, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Former Republican Rep. Mia Love, 49, of Utah passed away Sunday after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her family said.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” the Love family wrote on her X account. 

“She was in her home surrounded by family,” the post continued. “In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

The update came after her family shared earlier this month that Love’s cancer had stopped responding to treatment and that they were shifting their “focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

