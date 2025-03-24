Former GOP Rep Mia Love Has Died

Former Republican Rep. Mia Love, 49, of Utah passed away Sunday after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her family said.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” the Love family wrote on her X account.

“She was in her home surrounded by family,” the post continued. “In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

The update came after her family shared earlier this month that Love’s cancer had stopped responding to treatment and that they were shifting their “focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her."

This is truly heartbreaking



Mia Love was an outstanding public servant and a dear friend



Her passing leaves a deep, painful void https://t.co/WqnfFTmh9x — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 24, 2025

Mia was such an amazingly beautiful person inside and out. Loyal, smart, fearless, and passionate about every aspect of life, Mia was a gift to the rest of us. My family is devastated to lose our dearest friend, but so grateful for every memory our families have made together. https://t.co/kNkhg3KmhA — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) March 24, 2025

I’m heartbroken to hear of Mia’s passing. She was a trailblazer, a faithful servant, bright light in so many lives, and a dear friend. Our Utah communities mourn with the Love family, and we pray that they find peace in Heavenly Father’s love and comfort, and in the love Mia… https://t.co/i6u2VWsWKl — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 24, 2025