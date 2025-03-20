Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
HHS Responds to Maine's Defiance of Trump's Executive Order Barring Males From Girls' Sports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 20, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House on Wednesday warned Maine about potential consequences after the state has been digging its heels in over allowing males to compete in girls’ sports. 

Earlier this week, the Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights determined that the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School were in violation of Title IX by allowing males in women’s sports. 

The Maine Principals’ Association hit back, however, arguing its position was in compliance with state law.

"The alleged violation is due to MPA’s policy which is a direct result of the Maine Human Rights Acts mandate that athletes be allowed to participate on the teams which align with their gender identity,” the group said. “MPA’s policy is consistent with Maine State Law.”

That response did not sit well with the administration. OCR acting director Anthony Archeval told Fox News Digital what HHS is asking of the three entities “is simple—protect female athletes’ rights.”

"Girls deserve girls-only sports without male competitors. And if Maine won’t come to the table to voluntarily comply with Title IX, HHS will enforce Title IX to the fullest extent permitted by the law," Archeval added. 

Maine's refusal to comply with President Trump's executive order on transgender athletes came to the forefront after state Rep. Laurel Libby highlighted how a male won a girls' pole vault competition for Greely High School last month. 

Sharing the latest development, Libby warned her state its defiance will come at a great cost. 

In the March 17 announcement, HHS said the three entities have 10 days to resolve the issue in a signed agreement or risk referral to the Justice Department. 

