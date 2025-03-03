'Justice Finally Won': Trump Celebrates Return of Property Seized in Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Department of Justice on Friday returned the items seized in the FBI’s 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

“The FBI is giving the President his property back that was taken during the unlawful and illegal raids," White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. "We are taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force One."

Alina Habba, counselor to the president, said she helped bring the boxes onto Air Force One.

"I just personally loaded the infamous 'boxes' back onto Air Force 1 to head home where they belong. Justice has been and will continue to be restored in this country under President Trump," she wrote on X. "TRUTH AND JUSTICE ALWAYS WIN IN THE END. God Bless America."

President Trump said the items will one day go into his presidential library.

"The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about," he said on Truth Social. "They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library. Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well. Justice in our Country will now be restored."