Hawley Wants Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee to 'Go After' These Companies If Confirmed

During Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called out major companies for exploiting trafficked children in their supply chains.

Advertisement

The Missouri Republican argued it is “pro-worker” to go after companies like Tyson Foods, which has been the subject of federal investigations over the hiring of illegal immigrant minors.

He pointed to the hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied children trafficked across the border during the Biden administration who are now unaccounted for within the U.S.

“Will you go after companies like Tyson [Foods] and anyone else that violate our labor laws and exploit children while they are firing American workers?” he asked.

Chavez-DeRemer confirmed she would.

“Child labor should not be accepted by anybody in America and the Department of Labor has the enforcement capability to double down if they knowingly are breaking the law and exploiting children in their factories,” she said.

JOSH HAWLEY: Will you go after companies like Tyson and anyone else who would violate our labor laws and exploit children while they are firing American workers? pic.twitter.com/SIWORIyxym — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 19, 2025

When asked by a reporter about whether he would vote to confirm Chavez-DeRemer, Hawley said “absolutely,” noting she is President Trump’s pick to lead the Labor Department.