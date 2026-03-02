This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury

While Leftists mourn the loss of the Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranians — especially in the diaspora — have been celebrating his demise and the collapse of his regime. This includes celebrations in Iran, America, and elsewhere.

They're also paying respects to the four U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Epic Fury, placing flowers at the American consulate in Toronto.

🚨 WOW! Iranians showed up and placed flowers for the fallen US troops at the American consulate in Toronto, HUNDREDS of them are yelling "US ARMY, THANK YOU" 🇺🇸



The whole world recognizes the INCREDIBLE feat America just pulled off under President Trump!pic.twitter.com/plg9SkczZr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

It's such a moving tribute.

What a powerful moment.

There are so many people who are grateful to President Trump and the U.S. for liberating Iran.

"Many Iranians are offering flowers and paying tribute to the U.S. military soldiers. How far will the TV try to deceive us? How far can it go as a villain?" the X user wrote.

The answer is: as far as they need to.

دم بچه‌های ما گرم. حضور تاریخی دیاسپورا در حمایت از حمله ارتش آزادی‌بخش آمریکا، احترام به قهرمانان شهید آمریکایی، احترام به پرچم آمریکا گه ریخت تو دهن چپ‌های آمریکایی که می‌خواستن تظاهرات به اصطلاح ضد جنگ راه بندازن. اثر سیاسی این حرکت دیاسپورا را دست کم نگیرید. https://t.co/Sh7rRvKoAA — Khanbaba 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇦🇺🇮🇷 (@khanbabaMt) March 2, 2026

"Our kids' blood is boiling. The historic presence of the diaspora in support of the U.S. Liberation Army's offensive, paying respect to the American martyr heroes, paying respect to the American flag—that's the s*** dumped right in the mouths of those American lefties who wanted to stage so-called anti-war protests. Don't underestimate the political impact of this diaspora move," this X user added.

Zelensky wouldn’t even say thank you inside the Oval Office https://t.co/GahsZzDnCa — Professor Nez (@professornez) March 2, 2026

Zelensky not saying thank you during a visit to the White House was a hot-button issue last year.

The Iranian people are good people.



🇺🇸❤️🇮🇷 https://t.co/XkXD7vtGc6 — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) March 2, 2026

This war was never about the Iranian people. They've been oppressed and abused by the Iranian regime for almost 50 years. They deserve a chance at freedom and to build a government that represents them. President Trump has told them, and Secretary Hegseth reiterated this morning, that this is their moment.

