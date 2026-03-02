Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home
Iran Is Finished. Is This Country Next?
Who's in Charge in Iran? You Already Know the Answer
Here's the Geopolitical Mistake Iran Made That Only Led to More Nations Lining Up Against Them
Did You Read The Washington Post's Obituary of Ali Khamenei? You're Not Going to Believe It
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death Wasn't the Only Satisfying Kill to Be Reported
CBS News Reporter Went Nuts Over This Photo of Susie Wiles in the SCIF...and Totally Embarrassed Himself
Leftist Gets Schooled About Why There's a Charlie Kirk Banner at the Department of Education
Iranian Military Rejects President Trump's Ultimatum to Lay Down Arms
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Updated Us on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Sky News Anchor Has Fantastic Farewell Message for the Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel Has Reportedly Taken Out Hezbollah's Leader, Too
Scott Jennings Explains Why Operation Epic Fury Isn't Another Forever War
The Law
Tipsheet

This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 02, 2026 10:00 AM
This Heartfelt Gesture From the Iranian Diaspora Shows Why President Trump Authorized Operation Epic Fury
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

While Leftists mourn the loss of the Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranians — especially in the diaspora — have been celebrating his demise and the collapse of his regime. This includes celebrations in Iran, America, and elsewhere.

They're also paying respects to the four U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Epic Fury, placing flowers at the American consulate in Toronto.

It's such a moving tribute.

What a powerful moment.

There are so many people who are grateful to President Trump and the U.S. for liberating Iran.

"Many Iranians are offering flowers and paying tribute to the U.S. military soldiers. How far will the TV try to deceive us? How far can it go as a villain?" the X user wrote.

The answer is: as far as they need to.

Advertisement

Related:

