'You Don’t Realize How Real This Is': Musk Recounts Story About His Experience With TDS

Elon Musk recently got a firsthand look at “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in action.

“You don’t realize how real this is until like it’s…you can’t reason with people,” he told Fox News' Sean Hannity in a joint interview with President Trump, explaining what happened when he brought up the president’s name at a dinner party ahead of the Nov. 5, 2024, election.

"I happened to mention the president's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," he said.

In the interview, which will air Tuesday evening, Musk and Trump also shared how the media is trying to drive them apart.

Musk has unofficially been leading the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts cutting waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government. So far, taxpayers have saved an estimated $55 billion, "which is a combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings," according to the DOGE website.