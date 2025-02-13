Reform Groups Laud Trump for Purging the Cancers at the FBI
Another American Imprisoned Abroad Has Been Released

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 13, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Belarus released an imprisoned American citizen on Wednesday in an effort to begin mending relations with the U.S.  

In addition to the American, whose name has not yet been released, two others were also freed from jail, a Belarusian journalist for Radio Free Europe, a U.S.-funded news organization, and an opposition supporter. 

The releases, announced by an opposition group led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, a neighbor of Belarus, followed what Western diplomats said was a secret visit on Wednesday to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, by a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, Christopher W. Smith. The group did not identify the American who was freed.

The State Department did not respond to messages seeking comment on whether Mr. Smith had traveled to Minsk, in what would be the highest-level visit to Belarus by an American official since Mike Pompeo, a secretary of state during President Trump’s first administration, went there in 2020 seeking to “normalize” ties. (NYT

Smith, a Biden administration holdover, also helped secure the release of another U.S. citizen, Anastassia Nuhfer, last month—a move praised by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The news comes as the Trump administration secured the release of another American this week in Russia, teacher Marc Fogel. 

Tags: MARCO RUBIO

