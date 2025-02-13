Another American Imprisoned Abroad Has Been Released

Belarus released an imprisoned American citizen on Wednesday in an effort to begin mending relations with the U.S.

In addition to the American, whose name has not yet been released, two others were also freed from jail, a Belarusian journalist for Radio Free Europe, a U.S.-funded news organization, and an opposition supporter.

Advertisement

.@POTUS secured the release of ANOTHER U.S. citizen from Belarus, as well as two political prisoners. Promises made, promises kept. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 12, 2025





The releases, announced by an opposition group led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Lithuania, a neighbor of Belarus, followed what Western diplomats said was a secret visit on Wednesday to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, by a U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, Christopher W. Smith. The group did not identify the American who was freed. The State Department did not respond to messages seeking comment on whether Mr. Smith had traveled to Minsk, in what would be the highest-level visit to Belarus by an American official since Mike Pompeo, a secretary of state during President Trump’s first administration, went there in 2020 seeking to “normalize” ties. (NYT)

Smith, a Biden administration holdover, also helped secure the release of another U.S. citizen, Anastassia Nuhfer, last month—a move praised by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Thanks to @POTUS leadership, Belarus just unilaterally released an innocent American, ANASTASSIA Nuhfer, who was taken under JOE BIDEN! @ChrisWelbySmith from our team did a great job on this. 🇺🇸 PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) January 26, 2025

The news comes as the Trump administration secured the release of another American this week in Russia, teacher Marc Fogel.