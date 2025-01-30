Pete Hegseth's First Interview As Secretary of Defense Did Not Disappoint
Tipsheet

US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 30, 2025 10:20 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Several U.S. and Russian figure skaters, coaches, and their family members were among the passengers aboard the jet that crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding with an Army helicopter.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.,” the American governing body for the sport said in a statement. “These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," the statement added. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

World champion husband-wife duo Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were reportedly onboard the plane, according to Russian state-owned media.

The couple are listed as coaches for their son Maxim Naumov — who placed fourth in the Men’s Free Skate Championship event.

“Once again, Maxim made us all proud, getting on to the podium at Nationals after 7th place in the short. This beautiful and emotional performance is a result of a team work,” the couple posted to Instagram Monday.

Naumov and Shishkova won the gold medal in pair skating at the 1994 World Championship.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 23-year-old was on the flight with his parents. (New York Post)

The International Skating Union said it is "heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board."

ISU said figure skating isn't just a sport, "it's a close-knit family— and we stand together.”

DC Fire Chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning the operation has moved from rescue to recovery as they do not believe there are any survivors. 

