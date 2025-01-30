US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet

Several U.S. and Russian figure skaters, coaches, and their family members were among the passengers aboard the jet that crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday after colliding with an Army helicopter.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.,” the American governing body for the sport said in a statement. “These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts," the statement added. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

World champion husband-wife duo Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were reportedly onboard the plane, according to Russian state-owned media. The couple are listed as coaches for their son Maxim Naumov — who placed fourth in the Men’s Free Skate Championship event. “Once again, Maxim made us all proud, getting on to the podium at Nationals after 7th place in the short. This beautiful and emotional performance is a result of a team work,” the couple posted to Instagram Monday. Naumov and Shishkova won the gold medal in pair skating at the 1994 World Championship. It wasn’t immediately clear if the 23-year-old was on the flight with his parents. (New York Post)

Figure skater Spencer Lane posted a photo from the doomed plane on the runway leaving Wichita bound for DC just hours ago.



He has not been heard from since.



Keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/pYV7QXg8cV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

RIP: Russian world figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the passengers on the doomed American Airlines crash in D.C. pic.twitter.com/QhA5KCAFj2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

The International Skating Union said it is "heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board."

ISU said figure skating isn't just a sport, "it's a close-knit family— and we stand together.”

DC Fire Chief John Donnelly said Thursday morning the operation has moved from rescue to recovery as they do not believe there are any survivors.