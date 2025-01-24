Massachusetts Governor Says She 'Supports' Trump's Crackdown on Criminal Aliens

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey softened her tone on the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, supporting the removal of criminal aliens.

When the Democrat governor was asked about recent arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the city, she said she “wouldn’t describe them as raids.”

"What it seems to be, and what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals [regardless of their immigration status] in our communities,” Healey told WCVB.

Healey said she doesn't plan to get in the way of federal immigration officials doing their jobs. However, Healey has expressed concerns about mass deportations and has said the Massachusetts State Police will not assist in those, but will cooperate with criminal enforcement. "Cooperation by my administration through the state police, by others in local law enforcement, will continue with our federal authorities," Healey said. "State police will cooperate; that's always been the case." (WCVB)

Fox News’ Bill Melugin embedded with an ICE team in Boston and described some criminal aliens that were rounded up.

EXCLUSIVE: We were given exclusive access to ICE’s elite Boston team as they went into sanctuary jurisdictions and targeted the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, including a combative Haitian man who said he won’t go back & screamed “F**k Trump, Biden forever!”. Other targets arrested included a MS-13 gang member with an Interpol Red Notice for aggravated murder, another MS-13 gang member facing gun charges, and multiple rape & sexual assault suspects, several of whom had been released from sanctuary jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. One of the MS-13 suspects had just been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction the day before our embed. When ICE found him - he was with another man who ICE determined is also in the U.S. illegally. ICE arrested him and will seek to deport him, telling me he never would have been caught up if the MS-13 suspect would have been handed to them at jail. This is “collateral”, and Tom Homan warns sanctuary cities will see more of it.

Border czar Tom Homan said the administration will target "the worst first" but will also make "collateral arrests" of illegal immigrants who may be with an ICE target when authorities make an arrest.