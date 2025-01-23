Watch Vance's Reaction As He Walks Into the Oval Office for the First Time in His Life

House Speaker Mike Johnson captured video of JD Vance entering the Oval Office for the first time in his life, a remarkable moment that encapsulates the American Dream, the Louisiana Republican argued.

“As we gathered for our meeting at the White House yesterday, JD Vance mentioned to us that he had never before visited the Oval Office,” the speaker wrote on X, sharing the video. “I told him and President Trump that I HAD to capture the moment on video. Only in America can a hardworking young man from Appalachia rise from his humble circumstances to enter the Oval for first time as VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. What a country!”

"Wow, this is pretty crazy," Vance says, looking around. "This is incredible."

As we gathered for our meeting at the White House yesterday, JD Vance mentioned to us that he had never before visited the Oval Office. I told him and President Trump that I HAD to capture the moment on video. Only in America can a hardworking young man from Appalachia rise from… pic.twitter.com/H4aHOyyfVt — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 22, 2025

Vance also shared the clip, calling the experience "One of the coolest moments of my life."

One of the coolest moments of my life https://t.co/wyuew3XPOo — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 22, 2025

Only in America. Congrats to the @VP! 🇺🇸



I’ll never forget the first time I walked into the Oval Office in 2017 to meet with @realDonaldTrump. An amazing feeling—I was overcome both by the majesty of the place and a sense of humility, having come from a small town in Kansas. https://t.co/jEksKRa8qN pic.twitter.com/RhPpuszdL5 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) January 22, 2025

WATCH: @SpeakerJohnson recounts VP Vance's moving first entrance into the Oval Office https://t.co/OWmJKJBygL pic.twitter.com/1GTCsqYQws — Raj Aryal (@rajaryal07) January 22, 2025



