Watch Vance's Reaction As He Walks Into the Oval Office for the First Time in His Life

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 23, 2025 9:30 AM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

House Speaker Mike Johnson captured video of JD Vance entering the Oval Office for the first time in his life, a remarkable moment that encapsulates the American Dream, the Louisiana Republican argued. 

“As we gathered for our meeting at the White House yesterday, JD Vance mentioned to us that he had never before visited the Oval Office,” the speaker wrote on X, sharing the video. “I told him and President Trump that I HAD to capture the moment on video. Only in America can a hardworking young man from Appalachia rise from his humble circumstances to enter the Oval for first time as VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. What a country!”

"Wow, this is pretty crazy," Vance says, looking around. "This is incredible."

Vance also shared the clip, calling the experience "One of the coolest moments of my life."

