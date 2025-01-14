Trump’s Cabinet Confirmation Hearings Begin This Week. Here's the Schedule.

President-elect Donald Trump wants to hit the ground running once he’s sworn in with a majority of his team already in place. Thus, a flurry of confirmation hearings will take place this week, beginning Tuesday.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick to be Defense secretary, will appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. in what could be a contentious hearing.

The confirmation hearing for former Rep. Doug Collins, Trump’s choice to be secretary of Veterans Affairs, was originally slated to take place Tuesday morning but has been postponed until next week.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Department of Homeland Security nominee, will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pam Bondi, the president-elect’s pick for U.S. attorney general, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on both Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), nominee for secretary of State, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



Former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.



Former Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, nominee for Transportation secretary, will go before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chris Wright, Trump’s pick for energy secretary, will appear before the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee Wednesday at 10 a.m.



Russell Vought, nominee for OMB director, will appear before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interior secretary nominee Doug Burgum is set to appear before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, Trump's pick to be EPA administrator, will appear before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Eric Scott Turner, Trump’s pick to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will appear before the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Scott Bessent, Treasury secretary nominee, will appear before the Finance Committee on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Nominations only require a simple majority and the GOP now has 53 seats in the upper chamber, meaning most of Trump's choices will be confirmed relatively easily.