Tipsheet

Trump Calls For 'One Powerful Bill' to Advance His Agenda

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 06, 2025 9:00 AM
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday expressed his desire to see lawmakers pass one sweeping bill to get his agenda off the ground.

“Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before," he wrote on Truth Social. "We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS. IT WILL ALL BE MADE UP WITH TARIFFS, AND MUCH MORE, FROM COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THE U.S. FOR YEARS. Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

At a closed-door House Republican retreat Saturday morning, newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said President-elect Donald Trump was in favor of passing a single reconciliation bill that would address his priorities, including border security, energy and an extension of his signature 2017 tax law, two sources with direct knowledge told NBC News.

Since the November election, when Republicans took back control of the White House and the Senate and retained control of the House, GOP lawmakers have publicly debated whether to attempt to pass one or two reconciliation bills to advance their agenda.

Reconciliation allows Congress to pass party-line policies related to taxes and spending with simple majority votes, suspending the Senate’s usual 60-vote threshold needed to pass legislation. (NBC)

Johnson confirmed during an interview with Fox News on Sunday that Trump wants “one big, beautiful bill.” 

"And there’s a lot of merit to that, because we can put it all together one big up-or-down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it, and it’ll give us a little bit more time to negotiate that and get it right," he said. "That doesn’t mean that we won’t come right out of the gates, you know, full-fledged, right out of the beginning of the Congress."

