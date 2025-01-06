Harris to Share Video Message Ahead of Certifying Her Election Loss

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will release a video message emphasizing the importance of a peaceful transfer of power as she prepares to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2024 election.

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny,” she says, according to a transcript received by The Hill.

“Today, at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation—one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and my unwavering faith in the American people,” she continues. “As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile. And it is up to each of us to stand up for our most cherished principles.”

The speech echoes her concession speech the day after the election when she encouraged the peaceful transfer of power. Harris is one of three vice presidents in recent history to certify their election loss—following President Richard Nixon when he lost to President John F. Kennedy while he was sitting vice president and former Vice President Al Gore when he lost to President George W. Bush. (The Hill)

On Sunday, President Biden published a piece in The Washington Post reflecting on the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, arguing it should be a day remembered every year "as a day when our democracy was put to the test and prevailed. To remember that democracy — even in America — is never guaranteed."