VIP
Rob Gronkowski and Elon Musk Agree on This Issue
Did You Catch What Was Odd About What This CBS News Reporter Said...
We Have an Update on That Man Found With Burns at NYC's Penn...
WSJ: China Options Are Limited in Countering Potential Trump Tariffs
Goodbye 2024, You Didn’t Completely Suck
Fort Worth Museum Accused of Supporting Child Porn
Lessons of 1925
US Treasury Hacked in 'Major Cybersecurity Incident'
Syria: Its Time To Drop Outdated Assad Sanctions
Two Birds, One Stone: Addressing Both of Our Nation’s Immigration Challenges
The Gun Is Not a Magic Wand: The Second Amendment Is the Right...
Georgia AG Rakes Fani Willis Over the Coals
Donald Trump: Myth Slayer
Celebrating the Miracle of Freedom
Tipsheet

Biden Closes Federal Government on Day of Carter's Funeral

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 31, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

President Joe Biden signed an executive order closing the federal government on Jan. 9 "as a mark of respect" for the late President Jimmy Carter.

In his proclamation announcing the passing of the 39th president, Biden also called on the American people to pay their respects on Jan. 9, the day of Carter’s funeral. 

Advertisement

“I do further appoint January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States,” the executive order states. “I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr.  I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance.”

Due to the New Year’s holiday, services for the 39th president will not begin until later this week. 

The former president will be taken by motorcade on Saturday through his hometown Plains, Ga., to his boyhood home for a brief pause in front of his family’s farm. A historic farm bell will ring 39 times.

The former president will then be taken to Atlanta to the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence by Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials, and then transported to the Carter Center, the home of his post-presidential humanitarian work. He will lie in repose at the center for mourners to visit Saturday night, Sunday and Monday, according to a detailed schedule released by the U.S. military task force that organizes presidential funerals.

Mr. Carter, who died at his home in Plains, Ga., at 100 on Sunday, will be flown by presidential plane on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to Washington, where he will be taken to the U.S. Navy Memorial in honor of his service as a submariner. He will then be taken by horse drawn caisson up to the Capitol, where he will lie in state through Jan. 8, much as several presidents going back to Abraham Lincoln have. Thousands of people are expected to file through the Rotunda to pay their respects, including lawmakers, diplomats and everyday Americans.

The service at the cathedral, which traditionally hosts state funerals for presidents as well as other major American figures, will be the highlight of the remembrances. […]

After the cathedral service, Mr. Carter will be taken back to Georgia for burial. (NYT)

Recommended

Georgia AG Rakes Fani Willis Over the Coals Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Carter died Sunday at the age of 100. 

 

Tags: JIMMY CARTER JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia AG Rakes Fani Willis Over the Coals Mia Cathell
Did You Catch What Was Odd About What This CBS News Reporter Said About the Media and Joe Biden? Matt Vespa
How McCormick Won Pennsylvania's Senate Race Salena Zito
We Have an Update on That Man Found With Burns at NYC's Penn Station Matt Vespa
Did a WaPo Columnist Just Insinuate That MAGA Supporters Are Illiterate? Matt Vespa
WSJ: China Options Are Limited in Countering Potential Trump Tariffs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia AG Rakes Fani Willis Over the Coals Mia Cathell
Advertisement