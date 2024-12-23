We Know Who Set That Woman on Fire in the NYC Subway This...
Pete Hegseth Reveals What Trump Said to Him When He Was Nominated to...
No, Did CBS News Really Think This Segment on Gun Control Through?
No Circular Firing Squads This Time, Republicans
VIP
The Relevancy of Drudge Is Over
Pete Hegseth Is the Best Choice to Reform the Pentagon
This Is When Trump's Mass Deportation Operation Will Begin
VIP
Trump Threatens to Take Back Control of the Panama Canal. The President of...
BREAKING: Biden Commutes Sentences of Nearly All Prisoners on Federal Death Row
Biden Commuting the Sentences of 37 Federal Death Row Inmates Ignores the Will...
To Reform Congress, Enact Term Limits
Is America's Heartland the Next Stop for Vehicle-Borne Terror?
A Georgia Homeowner Tried to Move Back Into Her Home Inhabited by a...
How the Left VIciously Creates Fake White Male Guilt
Tipsheet

Fetterman's Comments About Trump Aren't Sitting Well With Progressives

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 23, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, said he’s hopeful President-elect Donald Trump can be successful in his second term. 

"If you're rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation," Fetterman told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "So, country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true."

Advertisement

Asked what he believes is the biggest factor that led to Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in November, the Pennsylvania Democrat pointed to Trump’s “undeniable” political talent.

"He had the energy and almost a sense of fearlessness to just say all those kinds of things," Fetterman said. "You literally were shot in your head and had the presence of mind to respond, you know, 'Fight, fight, fight!' I mean, that's a political talent, that’s undeniable.”

Fetterman also rejected the notion that Trump is a fascist, a term Harris used on the campaign trail. 

"It’s not a word I would use," he said. 

“You put a lot of Democrats, especially in my state that I know and I happen to love, people that are gonna vote for Trump and they are not fascists,” he continued, noting that “fascist” is not a word regular folks use. 

"I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that's going to protect and project my version of the American way of life," he added. "And that's what happened."

Recommended

A Georgia Homeowner Tried to Move Back Into Her Home Inhabited by a Squatter. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

His remarks were praised on the right and criticized on the left. 


"Go read a f****** history book," another X user wrote. "This level of ignorance is embarrassing coming from a US Senator."

"Fetterman is on his way to becoming our Susan Collins," another said. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Georgia Homeowner Tried to Move Back Into Her Home Inhabited by a Squatter. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Pete Hegseth Reveals What Trump Said to Him When He Was Nominated to Be Defense Secretary Matt Vespa
We Know Who Set That Woman on Fire in the NYC Subway This Weekend Matt Vespa
No Circular Firing Squads This Time, Republicans Kurt Schlichter
No, Did CBS News Really Think This Segment on Gun Control Through? Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Biden Commutes Sentences of Nearly All Prisoners on Federal Death Row Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Georgia Homeowner Tried to Move Back Into Her Home Inhabited by a Squatter. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement