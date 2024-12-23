Fetterman's Comments About Trump Aren't Sitting Well With Progressives

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, said he’s hopeful President-elect Donald Trump can be successful in his second term.

"If you're rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation," Fetterman told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "So, country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true."

Asked what he believes is the biggest factor that led to Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss in November, the Pennsylvania Democrat pointed to Trump’s “undeniable” political talent.

"He had the energy and almost a sense of fearlessness to just say all those kinds of things," Fetterman said. "You literally were shot in your head and had the presence of mind to respond, you know, 'Fight, fight, fight!' I mean, that's a political talent, that’s undeniable.”

Fetterman also rejected the notion that Trump is a fascist, a term Harris used on the campaign trail.

"It’s not a word I would use," he said.

“You put a lot of Democrats, especially in my state that I know and I happen to love, people that are gonna vote for Trump and they are not fascists,” he continued, noting that “fascist” is not a word regular folks use.

"I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that's going to protect and project my version of the American way of life," he added. "And that's what happened."

His remarks were praised on the right and criticized on the left.

