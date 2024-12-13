GOP Rep Blasts What the Biden Administration Is Now Doing With Unused Border Wall

The Biden administration is reportedly racing to auction off border wall materials ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent told The Daily Wire that up to half a mile of border wall is being moved per day, with the “goal” being to get it all off the border by Christmas.

Trump made clear during his campaign that he intends to finish construction of the border wall, making use of the materials that have remained untouched at the border since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. If the material brought to the border during his first term is sold off, it will significantly delay any progress on one of Trump’s flagship campaign promises at the border. The government contractor, DP Trucking LLC, is transporting the pieces of the wall north on Interstate 19 to Pinal Airpark in Marana, Arizona, where it is being auctioned through GovPlanet, a surplus government equipment auction marketplace. “They just started taking all the wall that was not used, which is still totally good and usable, and they started taking it northbound,” the agent said. “They’re pulling it all off the border.” (The Daily Wire)

Auctions on the website for items that appear to be from the border took place Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, with another scheduled for Dec. 18. Bidding for the panels starts at $5.

“The Biden Administration is well aware they shouldn’t have reversed the construction of the border wall. If it’s true, they’re purposefully hamstringing an incoming president, it wouldn’t be shocking,” Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told The Daily Wire. “Why would they want to see President Trump succeed with policies they aggressively sabotaged?”

He said the reported move by the Biden administration is an insult to voters.

“The American people gave President Trump a mandate in November, which included the fulfillment of his plans to secure the border,” Crane said. “Any last-ditch attempt to obstruct this mandate by the Biden Administration would be a direct affront to the will of the people.”