The November CPI Report Is Here

Inflation rose in November in line with what analysts had expected, showing that “progress on the inflation fight has stalled in the waning days of the Biden administration,” Job Creators Network’s CEO Alfredo Ortiz said.

Consumer prices rose .3 percent last month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, and 2.7 percent over the last 12 months. Excluding food and energy costs, the core CPI stood at 3.3 percent on an annual basis.

Ortiz said the figures are "unacceptable," especially for small business owners who continue to say inflation is their No. 1 problem.

"It's another reminder of why the American people gave Republicans a governing mandate to finally get inflation under control and jumpstart the economy," he said.

"The incoming Trump administration and Republican Congress must make it a top goal to get the inflation rate — including core inflation—back below 2%," Ortiz added. "They can do this by immediately unleashing American energy and reducing reckless spending. For inflation-weary consumers and small businesses, Republican leadership can't come soon enough."