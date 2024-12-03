Old Biden Post Hit With Community Note After Hunter Pardon

An old post on X from President Joe Biden went viral on Monday after the commander in chief issued a pardon for his son, Hunter, despite vowing he wouldn’t.

The tweet in question was from May and had been directed at now-President-elect Donald Trump.

“No one is above the law,” Biden wrote at the time—a message that was slapped with a community note on Monday.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know: On December 1, 2024, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes covering nearly 11 years of “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

In a message about his decision, Biden said Hunter would be pardoned for "offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."

"For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth," Biden said in his note. "They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."