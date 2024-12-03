Trump's Response to Canada's Trudeau About Tariffs Was Amazing
The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over...
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings' Facial Expression When a Lib Said This About Hunter...
VIP
After Hunter Biden's Pardon, The Dems Can't Say Anything Now
GOP Needs To Fight For Trump’s Nominees, Then Hold Them Accountable
Trump Should Call for a New American Patriotism
VIP
House Subcommittee Releases Final Report on the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here Are the Key...
They All Share Blame for This Corrupt Administration
Why Do Conservative Politicians Move Left?
President Trump Crushed the Witch Hunts
Climate Alarmists Are More Desperate Than Ever
'Sanctuary' Leaders Vow to Resist Immigration Enforcement. This Time They Have Few Followe...
Institutions vs. We the People
Meta’s Risky Dance With Free Speech and Power
Tipsheet

Old Biden Post Hit With Community Note After Hunter Pardon

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 03, 2024 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

An old post on X from President Joe Biden went viral on Monday after the commander in chief issued a pardon for his son, Hunter, despite vowing he wouldn’t.

The tweet in question was from May and had been directed at now-President-elect Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

“No one is above the law,” Biden wrote at the time—a message that was slapped with a community note on Monday.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know: On December 1, 2024, President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes covering nearly 11 years of “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.

In a message about his decision, Biden said Hunter would be pardoned for "offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024."

Recommended

The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over Hunter Biden's Pardon Is Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth," Biden said in his note. "They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

Tags: JOE BIDEN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over Hunter Biden's Pardon Is Gold Matt Vespa
Trump's Response to Canada's Trudeau About Tariffs Was Amazing Matt Vespa
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings' Facial Expression When a Lib Said This About Hunter Biden's Pardon Matt Vespa
Dem Donor: Oh, I Know Obama and Pelosi Didn't Want Kamala Matt Vespa
The Trump Vibe Is Growing and the Left Is Big Mad Kurt Schlichter
Trump Announces Quite the International Trip for This Weekend Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over Hunter Biden's Pardon Is Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement