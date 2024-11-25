Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well
Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames
It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump
VIP
Failure Is a Choice
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing
VIP
Kamala Harris May Run for California Governor. Here's Who Could Run Against Her.
TN Law Banning Trans 'Care' for Minors Is Going Before SCOTUS. Here's What...
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well...
Powerful: Canada's Conservative Leader Rips Trudeau Apart Over Antisemitic Riots
Trump Is Planning an Executive Order to Remove Transgenders From the Military: Report
New Poll: Americans Are Liking What They're Seeing From Trump's Presidential Transition
Horrific: Idaho Teen Arrested After a Dead Newborn Was Discovered in a Safe...
Serial Sex Offender Who Was Repeatedly Released Went on to Assault a Woman...
Tipsheet

MTG Lays Out Her Vision for New Subcommittee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 25, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

In an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid out her vision for a new subcommittee she will chair, "Delivering on Government Efficiency," that will work alongside the president-elect's newly formed Department on Government Efficiency, which will be overseen by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. 

Advertisement

Greene said programs, grants, government departments, contracts, and more will be under the microscope by the new subcommittee. 

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda, we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa,” she told host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” 

“All kinds of programs that don’t help the American people,” she added. “I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can’t find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit."

She also pledged to hold sanctuary cities and states accountable. 

"I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities," Greene said. 

The Republican lawmaker said it will be "tedious" work but she looks forward to restoring trust and accountability to the American people.  

"America's been really spoiled for a long time but the federal government has been the worst abusers of the Americans' hard-earned tax dollars and the American people's trust," she said. "So our subcommittee has a lot of work to do and we'll be lining up these important hearings...and most importantly, any program, grant recipient, federal agency, they're gonna have to come and tell us why they deserve the American people's trust and are allowed to spend their money going forward." 

Recommended

Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement
Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
It's Over: Jack Smith Moves to Drop ALL Cases Against Trump Matt Vespa
Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames Katie Pavlich
Dan Goldman Isn't Handling the Jack Smith News Very Well Katie Pavlich
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing Leah Barkoukis
Powerful: Canada's Conservative Leader Rips Trudeau Apart Over Antisemitic Riots Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember Those Haitian Migrants in Springfield, Ohio? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement