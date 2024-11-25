MTG Lays Out Her Vision for New Subcommittee

In an interview with Fox's Maria Bartiromo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid out her vision for a new subcommittee she will chair, "Delivering on Government Efficiency," that will work alongside the president-elect's newly formed Department on Government Efficiency, which will be overseen by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Greene said programs, grants, government departments, contracts, and more will be under the microscope by the new subcommittee.

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda, we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa,” she told host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“All kinds of programs that don’t help the American people,” she added. “I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can’t find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit."

She also pledged to hold sanctuary cities and states accountable.

"I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities," Greene said.

The Republican lawmaker said it will be "tedious" work but she looks forward to restoring trust and accountability to the American people.

"America's been really spoiled for a long time but the federal government has been the worst abusers of the Americans' hard-earned tax dollars and the American people's trust," she said. "So our subcommittee has a lot of work to do and we'll be lining up these important hearings...and most importantly, any program, grant recipient, federal agency, they're gonna have to come and tell us why they deserve the American people's trust and are allowed to spend their money going forward."