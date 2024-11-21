Homan Says They'll 'Absolutely' Use Land Texas Offered for Deportation Operation

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, said Wednesday the incoming administration will “absolutely” use the land Texas offered for its mass deportation operation.

Advertisement

“We absolutely will. When we find somebody, a targeted enforcement operation, when they get arrested, they’ll be detained,” Homan said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

The comment comes after Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham offered the incoming Trump administration more than 1,400 acres in the Rio Grande Valley to “allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history.”

NEW -- TX Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is offering the incoming Trump administration a 1400-acre plot of land "to construct deportation facilities." pic.twitter.com/WzwXqVfa15 — Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García (@GarciaReports) November 20, 2024

“They have to be detained for a short time while we get travel documents from their host country,” Homan added. “[The] host country has to agree that, ‘yeah, they’re our national’ – we get travel documents. We get flight arrangements, flight agreements. So, we’re going to detain them for a little while.”

Trump’s border czar then explained how they’ll handle uncooperative states.

“Sanctuary states [that] said they’re not gonna allow any detention facilities in their state—fine, then we’ll arrest them, we’ll fly them out of the state and detain them outside of the state, away from their families, their attorneys. Is that what you want? That’s what you get. You’re not going to stop us from doing what we have to do.”