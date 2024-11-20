The UN Admits Aid Trucks in Gaza are Being Looted, But There's Still...
US Embassy in Kyiv Closes, Issues Warning to Americans Citizens

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 20, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

American citizens in Ukraine received a message from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv warning that it has "received specific information of a potential significant air attack” on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the Embassy said it will be closed and instructed employees to shelter in place. U.S. citizens were told to “be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.” 

The message came after the Embassy cautioned U.S. citizens on Tuesday about continued Russian attacks. 

“Persistent Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine may result in power outages, loss of heating, and disruption of municipal services,” a statement said. “Missile attacks and falling debris will pose safety risks.  The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv encourages U.S. citizens to exercise heightened caution over the next several weeks.  The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to prepare for possible temporary loss of electricity and water by having reserves of water, food, and other essentials, including ample supplies of all required medications.”

The increased threat level in the region comes in the wake of President Biden authorizing Ukraine to use American long-range missiles for limited strikes within Russia, a reversal of U.S. policy. 

"Kyiv's use of long-range missiles to attack our territory would represent the direct involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia, as well as a radical change in the essence and nature of the conflict," a spokesperson for the Kremlin said, according to media reports. "Russia's response in such a case will be appropriate and tangible."

