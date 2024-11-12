Trump's New Border Czar Has a Message for Dem Governors Who Oppose Mass Deportation Plan

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s new border czar, has a message for Democrat governors opposed to mass deportations.

"If they're not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job," Homan, former acting ICE director, told Fox News Digital.

Homan gave the response prior to being tapped by Trump on Sunday to serve as border czar.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey vowed last week that she would not assist the Trump administration in any way with its mass deportation plan.

"If the Trump administration requests it, would the Massachusetts State Police assist in mass deportations?" MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked her.

“No, absolutely not,” she replied. "I do think it's important that we all recognize that there's going to be a lot of pressure on states and state officials, and I can assure you, we're going to work really hard to deliver.”

“While I'm sure there may be litigation ahead, there's a lot of other ways that people are going to act and need to act for the sake of their states and their residents," she continued. "There's regulatory authority and executive powers and the like…

"I think that the key here is that, you know, every tool in the toolbox has gotta be used to protect our citizens, to protect our residents, and protect our states,” Healey added. “And certainly, hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle.”

Homan also said he felt some officials in "sanctuary" areas would be willing to help the feds.

"They’re not going to say it, but with all the alien crime and the young women being sexually assaulted and murdered, some sheriffs have been coming forward and working with us behind the scenes," he said.

But even without assistance at the local and state level, the administration would move forward undeterred.

"We have a mandate," Homan said. "I think the American people just gave President Trump a mandate. That's why he's elected -- to secure the border, save lives and deport people, especially national security threats and public safety threats. So if you’re not going to help us, step aside, but don't get in our way, because there will be consequences."

Homan explained there will not be "massive raids," but rather a "targeted enforcement operation" that first tackles criminal aliens.

Still, that doesn't mean the others shouldn't be concerned.

"If you're in a country illegally, you've got a problem," he said.