Tipsheet

MSNBC Viewership Plummets After the Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 12, 2024 2:45 PM
Townhall Media

Progressive MSNBC viewers tuned out in droves last Thursday and Friday following President-elect Donald Trump’s historic landslide win against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The drop in viewership came just days after the network beat CNN for the first time on a presidential election night, averaging 6 million viewers compared to its competitor’s 5.1 million. 

Thursday’s total average daily viewers on Fox News came in at 2.6 million and 375,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen data. Meanwhile, MSNBC brought in only 596,000 total viewers and 71,000 in the demo. CNN brought in 419,000 total viewers on Thursday and 91,000 viewers in the demo.

Fox News was up some 60 percent year over year for the day, while MSNBC and CNN were down 23 and 40 percent – respectively. In prime time the news was even more bleak for CNN and MSNBC as they shed 30 percent and 54 percent of their viewers, respectively, compared to the same day last year. MSNBC host Alex Wagner had her lowest-rated show ever in terms of total viewers, while Chris Hayes’s show brought in its worst numbers since May of 2016.

On Friday, seven MSNBC programs recorded their lowest Friday ratings for the year as the network also saw its lowest-rated Friday prime time programming of the year — outside of holiday weekends. (Mediaite

As many have pointed out, it's not hard to see why.

In the days after the election, MSNBC's Jen Psaki recognized the network gave way too much attention to Never Trump Republicans and not enough to prominent individuals who left the Democratic Party.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, meanwhile, acknowledged Donald Trump knows the country better than they do. 

Whether viewers come back in the days and weeks ahead remains to be seen. 

