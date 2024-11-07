TRUMP 47 SALE 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Tipsheet

Arizona Voters Choose to Follow Texas' Lead on State-Level Immigration Enforcement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 07, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Arizona voters on Tuesday approved a GOP ballot measure that could make crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally a state crime. Local law enforcement would be able to make arrests and local judges could order the deportation of those convicted. 

Proposition 314, also known as the Secure the Border Act, is similar to a Texas law that is currently being challenged by the federal government. While the measure passed on Tuesday, it cannot go into effect until the Supreme Court rules Texas’ law is constitutional.

As of 1:15 a.m., the “yes” vote was up 61.8% to 38.2%, with nearly 50.5% of votes counted.

Illegal entry and re-entry is already a federal crime, punishable with a fine and/or prison time.

Once official, the ballot measure will allow local police to arrest those who cross the border illegally and state judges to order deportations.

In addition, it makes it a low-level felony for those who submit false information or documents for employment or public benefits. Prop 314 also makes the sale of fentanyl a class 2 felony if the person knowingly sold the drug and another person dies because of the substance.

A nonpartisan poll commissioned by Arizona’s Family showed that a majority of Arizona voters supported the measure to reform the state’s immigration system ahead of election day.

The poll found that 58% of voters said they would vote yes, with 37% “definitely” voting for the measure. About one-quarter of the voters oppose the proposition, with 14% “definitely” voting no. (AZFamily)

