Tipsheet

The NYT Has a Big Problem on Its Hands Heading Into Election Day

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 05, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

The New York Times Tech Guild went on strike Monday, coinciding with a high-traffic time for the site due to its election coverage.

“We gave @nytimes management months of notice of our strike deadline, we made ourselves available around the clock, but the company has decided that our members aren’t worth enough to agree to a fair contract and stop committing unfair labor practices,” said the Tech Guild, which represents more than 600 software developers and other employees who handle back-end systems. 

While the strike is expected to continue through the election, a Times spokesperson said the company has “robust plans in place to ensure that we are able to fulfill our mission and serve our readers.”


The two sides negotiated until late Sunday. The sticking points in recent days were whether the workers could get a “just cause” provision in their contract, which means they can be terminated only for misconduct or another such reason; pay increases and pay equity; and return-to-office policies.

Times management said in an email to workers on Sunday that it had offered a 2.5 percent annual wage increase, a minimum 5 percent pay increase for promotions and a $1,000 ratification bonus. It also said the company would maintain its current in-office work requirements of two days a week through June, while allowing employees to work fully remotely for three weeks per year.

The guild said in a statement that its members would protest daily outside the company’s headquarters starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. (The New York Times)

Some of the guild's demands are wild:

The Tech Guild asked readers to join them on the picket line digitally by not playing games on the site or using its NYT Cooking app. 


 

