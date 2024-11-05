Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, county executive of Prince George’s County, is the projected winner of the Maryland Senate race, defeating former Gov. Larry Hogan, according to Decision Desk. She will take retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin seat.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Angela Alsobrooks (D) wins the US Senate election in Maryland.#DecisionMade: 9:30 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/8DnoZPDTfP pic.twitter.com/1p0gOF1MAd — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

MAKING MD HISTORY: Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has won Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat, becoming the state’s first Black senator. https://t.co/3mrw5NjS2x pic.twitter.com/6OvUT9rWoi — WTOP (@WTOP) November 6, 2024

Throughout his campaign, Hogan vowed to be a centrist voice, not beholden to either political party.

“I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote,” Hogan said in one ad. “But then again, neither can Democrats.”

Recent polling in the state indicated Hogan was behind Alsobrooks by double digits, though heading into Election Day both candidates suggested the race was tighter than that.

While Democratic voters may have supported Hogan as governor, they were less inclined to do so in this race since the Senate majority was on the line. Voters were "being bombarded with ads claiming that electing Hogan will be a vote for Trump’s agenda in the upper chamber," reports The Independent.

The Maryland Senate race was the fourth most expensive Senate race in the U.S. this year.