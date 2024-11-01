There's an Update on the White House's North Korea Style Transcript Edit
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Responds to 'Fake News Media's Latest Hoax'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 01, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Trump campaign defended comments the Republican presidential nominee made on Thursday about former Rep. Liz Cheney, which the "fake news media" are taking out of context. 

During an event in Arizona, Trump argued warmongers like Cheney are quick to enter conflicts, sending Americans off to battle with little if any regard for the price many service members will pay, including making the ultimate sacrifice.

Trump suggested the decision is easy when you’re not the one directly entering the conflict. 

"She's a radical war hawk," the former president told Tucker Carlson. "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, we'll— let's send, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

“The press has been disgracefully covering these remarks by saying that President Trump suggested that Liz Cheney should be put in front of a ‘firing squad,’” the campaign said on Friday about the "Fake News Media's Latest Hoax."

“Are these reporters malicious or dumb? President Trump was clearly describing a combat zone," the statement continued. 

“Liz Cheney and Kamala Harris, if elected, would continue to plunge the U.S. deeper into war leading to World War 3 and allow innocent men and women to die in that conflict,” the statement added.

Cheney likened Trump’s remark to a death threat.

