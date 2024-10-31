'This Is Kamala's America': Trump Campaign Highlights Woman's Awful Experience With Airbnb Renters

A Colorado woman’s Airbnb rental property was completely trashed by suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

Karen Martiz explained that her house in Evergreen, which is about 30 miles west of Denver, was left with hundreds of empty bottles, drugs, carpets ruined by cigarette butts and gum, and walls and ceilings damaged. Her neighbor also reported gunshots coming from the residence.

“There was alcohol everywhere,” she said. “We probably put away easily 300, 400 bottles.”

Martiz said her Airbnb listing only allows for a handful of people to stay at a time. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office estimates that 80 to 100 people were there. “I just feel so disrespected, so violated,” said Martiz. The sheriff’s office is investigating and thinks gang activity was involved. The office told FOX31 it believes members of a Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, were present but did not share why. Martiz has contact Airbnb for help, hoping the company will reimburse her. “We’re just trying to share our homes, make a decent living and just, you know, have a normal life,” said Martiz. (FOX31)

There’s an estimated $16,000 in damages, putting a financial strain on Martiz.

"We're not going to be able to rent our property for about a month until we get everything fixed," she told Fox News. "That means that we're not going to have guests in our house and, definitely, this is something that helps us pay our bills, our mortgage, keeps us being able to afford this beautiful home that is the home that I plan to retire on, so it's a very difficult situation because it puts me really in a financial strain.”

The Trump campaign shared the story, tying it to the Biden-Harris administration's failed border policies.

