NRCC Blasts the Left's Voter Suppression Efforts in Battleground Districts

The National Republican Congressional Committee is blasting The Center for Voter Information for spreading “egregious lies” in mailers sent in battleground districts.

Voters in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, New York’s 4th, 19th, and 22nd Congressional Districts, Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, and Pennsylvania, among other areas, received what appeared to be non-partisan voter information guides from the far-left super PAC, which claims to be a non-partisan organization that provides “resources and tools to help voting-eligible citizens register and vote in upcoming elections," according to its website.

Founded by Democratic strategist Page Gardner and led by Tom Lopach, both of whom have Democratic ties, CVI’s funding largely comes from progressive-leaning groups, including the Tides Foundation, League of Conservation Voters, and the environmental organization Sierra Club, according to Influence Watch. CVI also receives support from Mind the Gap, a Silicon Valley network of progressive donors, and contributions from high-profile philanthropists like MacKenzie Scott, who aim to expand voter access and counter voter suppression, especially in areas with restrictive voting laws. (The Maine Wire)

Getting reports that these are being dropped in AZ, NM, CA, WI, PA, NY, MI, WI, ME, VA, etc. https://t.co/m2ome19Wxs — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 29, 2024

Sketchy "Center for Voter Information" mailers are also out in MECD2 attacking @AustinTheriault and boosting @RepGolden.



The CVI mailers purport to be serious and non-partisan, but as you can read they are hackish and absurd hit pieces. https://t.co/yaIyR5l7xF pic.twitter.com/JI3ZtBfLLW — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 29, 2024

CVI mailers in Maine make laughably absurd claims about Republican @AustinTheriault, but they look official and don't include campaign disclosures. pic.twitter.com/YrC25Ls1Sr — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) October 29, 2024

You gotta be kidding me Center for Voter Information, right? pic.twitter.com/VLL6SdDmsP — Jennifer (@optimist_pest) October 29, 2024

NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson blasted the voter suppression effort.

“Democrats are pulling every dirty trick in the book to subvert democracy as President Trump and House Republicans surge in the polls," Hudson said in a statement. "Their far-left liberal polices decimated Americans’ quality of life and led to a historic border crisis, but instead of owning up to their failures Hakeem Jeffries and his backers are spreading egregious lies about Republicans. These gutter politics should be condemned immediately.”