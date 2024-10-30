Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls
White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada
How Trump Plans to Help Compensate Victims of 'Migrant Crime'
NRCC Blasts the Left's Voter Suppression Efforts in Battleground Districts
VIP
Watch Trump's Reaction to Finding Out Biden Called His Supporters 'Garbage'
26 Republican AGs Join Virginia in Petitioning SCOTUS to Intervene in Voter Registration...
VIP
One Red State Just Acquired a Massive Amount of Land to Secure Its...
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin...
This Hollywood Actor Is Persuading Christian Men to Vote for Kamala Harris
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident?
Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to Biden’s...
Tipsheet

GDP Report Shows Economy 'Weaker Than Expected'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 30, 2024 11:00 AM
Michael Sohn

The U.S. economy posted “slightly disappointing” growth for the third quarter. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.8 percent annual rate, adjusted for inflation and seasonality, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Job Creators Network said that looking at the details shows the "economy is far weaker than this number suggests."

"Domestic economic investment was essentially flat in the third quarter, while government spending surged by nearly 10%, more than twice the previous quarter's increase," JCN CEO Alfredo Ortiz pointed out in a statement. "Unlike the real economy, driven by small businesses, the government does not create value, and government spending comes at the expense of the type of meaningful economic growth that drives living standards. 

"Meanwhile disposable personal income grew at its slowest rate since 2021, and the personal savings rate fell, demonstrating ordinary consumers are tapped out in the Biden-Harris high-cost economy," his statement continued. "Only pro-growth, conservative policies from a Republican Congress and presidency can generate the real private-sector growth on Main Street needed to improve Americans' quality of life and financial security." 

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 3.1%. The economy accelerated at a 3% pace in the second quarter. Wednesday’s reading is the first of three the department will issue.

The report confirms that the U.S. expansion has continued despite elevated interest rates and long-standing worries that the burst of fiscal and monetary stimulus that carried the economy through the Covid crisis wouldn’t be enough to sustain growth.

However, resilient consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of all activity, has helped keep the economy moving, as has a relentless wave of government spending that pushed the budget deficit to more than $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2024.

Personal consumption expenditures, the proxy for consumer activity, increased 3.7% for the quarter, the strongest performance since Q1 of 2023. Another major factor the department cited for growth was federal government spending, which exploded higher by 9.7%, pushed by a 14.9% surge in defense outlays.

However, an 11.2% jump in imports, which subtract from GDP, held back the growth number and offset an 8.9% gain in exports. (CNBC

Recommended

We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: GDP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to Biden’s 'Garbage' Comments? Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls Katie Pavlich
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident? Guy Benson
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement