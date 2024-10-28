Dems Are Privately Admitting That Kamala Is Going to Lose


Trump Drops New Policy Proposal at MSG Rally

October 28, 2024
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a new policy proposal for caregivers during his massive rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

The Republican presidential nominee said it’s time to recognize this group of people who give so much but are never given the credit they deserve. 

“I am announcing a new policy today that I will support a tax credit for family caregivers who take care of a parent or a loved one. It’s about time that they were recognized, right?” he said to cheers.

“They add so much to our country and are never spoken of ever, ever, ever,” Trump continued. “But they’re going to be spoken of now. Thank you all very much.”

Trump also announced that if elected next month, he will back the death penalty for illegal immigrants convicted of killing an American citizen or law enforcement officer. 

“I am hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer,” he said as the crowd broke out in "USA!" chants. 

Trump drew massive crowds to his historic rally at Madison Square Garden, with so many supporters outside one law enforcement officer estimated "they could have sold the Garden twice." 

