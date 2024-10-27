The Latest on the Doug Emhoff Allegations as His Reportedly Abused Ex-Girlfriend Goes...
Would Trump Pardon Hunter Biden If He Wins? Here's How He Responded.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 27, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d consider pardoning Hunter Biden if he’s elected next month. 

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” the Republican presidential nominee told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

“See, unlike Joe Biden, despite what they’ve done to me, where they’ve gone after me so viciously, despite what, and Hunter’s a bad boy,” Trump continued. “There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy. All you had to do is see the laptop from hell. But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country.” 

Trump reminded listeners that he could have easily gone after Hillary Clinton but didn’t. 

“I could have gotten Hillary Clinton very easily,” he added. “And when they say lock her up… what did I do? I always say take it easy, just relax. We’re winning. Take it easy. Take it easy. I could have had her put in jail. And I decided I didn’t want to do that. I thought it would look terrible. You had the wife of the president of the United States going to jail. I thought it would be very bad if we did that. And I made sure that didn’t happen, okay? I thought it would be bad. What I didn’t know is that they were going to play dirty with me. Who thinks that? Who would have…"

Hunter Biden was convicted in June of three federal felonies relating to lying about using drugs while in possession of a gun.

He is facing 25 years in prison, but will likely be handed a lighter sentence because he has no prior convictions.

President Biden’s son also pleaded guilty in September to dodging $1.4 million in federal taxes, and faces up to 17 years in prison on those charges. 

Biden, 81, has previously said he would not pardon his son — however, he is widely expected to change his mind or commute Hunter’s sentence before he leaves office on Jan. 20, 2025. (New York Post)

