Is This Really the Woman Who Can Help Harris With Her Blue Wall...
Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan
And Now The Atlantic Might Become Engulfed in a Journalistic Scandal for This...
I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had...
Kamala Again Got Asked This Question About Biden's Mental Health. She Did Another...
VIP
Court Rules NY Can't Deny Second Amendment Rights to Poor People
'Release the Memes': Babylon Bee Scores Free Speech Win After Newsom Tried to...
Trump-Vance Campaign Files FEC Complaint Over Labour Staffers Coming to US to Campaign...
VIP
Is This a Sign the Left Is Having Buyer's Remorse Over Harris?
Abortion Obsession: Kamala Harris Is Campaigning With Colin Allred in Texas on This...
A Democrat Running in a Swing District Claimed to Support Border Security. Her...
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign...
Fact Check: No, but Seriously, Did Kamala Harris Really Ever Work at a...
AOC Has a Meltdown About Trump Working at McDonald's
Tipsheet

NRSC Demands Kunce Release Footage From Disastrous Campaign Event

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 23, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is calling on Lucas Kunce’s campaign to release footage from an event held with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger that ended with a bloodied reporter.

Advertisement

As Matt covered earlier, a local reporter suffered minor injuries from a metal fragment as the Missouri Democrat fired a rifle at a nearby target.

The NRSC and many others pointed out numerous safety concerns from the campaign event, despite the Senate candidate previously bragging about his expertise in firearm safety.

  1. Improper use of eye protection.
  2. The presence of explosive powder on a table while guns were being fired. What if the ricochet hit the explosives? 
  3. And the use of a high-powered scope for a close target.

"After Lucas Kunce's photo-op almost ended in an innocent reporter losing his life, Kunce must offer complete accountability, beginning with the release of all footage of the event and any police report or bodycam footage," said NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou in a statement. "Missouri deserves an explanation for Kunce's reckless, irresponsible behavior."

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Afterward, Kunce shared an image from the event, calling it a "great day."

"Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting."

Tags: GUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs
Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan Matt Vespa
And Now The Atlantic Might Become Engulfed in a Journalistic Scandal for This Fake Story Matt Vespa
Fact Check: No, but Seriously, Did Kamala Harris Really Ever Work at a McDonald's? Guy Benson
I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had to Say About Kamala Matt Vespa
Is This Really the Woman Who Can Help Harris With Her Blue Wall Problem? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Scott Jennings Tears Liz Cheney Apart for Her Latest Comments on Campaign Trail Rebecca Downs
Advertisement