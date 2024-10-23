NRSC Demands Kunce Release Footage From Disastrous Campaign Event

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is calling on Lucas Kunce’s campaign to release footage from an event held with former Rep. Adam Kinzinger that ended with a bloodied reporter.

Advertisement

As Matt covered earlier, a local reporter suffered minor injuries from a metal fragment as the Missouri Democrat fired a rifle at a nearby target.

The NRSC and many others pointed out numerous safety concerns from the campaign event, despite the Senate candidate previously bragging about his expertise in firearm safety.

Improper use of eye protection. The presence of explosive powder on a table while guns were being fired. What if the ricochet hit the explosives? And the use of a high-powered scope for a close target.

"After Lucas Kunce's photo-op almost ended in an innocent reporter losing his life, Kunce must offer complete accountability, beginning with the release of all footage of the event and any police report or bodycam footage," said NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou in a statement. "Missouri deserves an explanation for Kunce's reckless, irresponsible behavior."

Afterward, Kunce shared an image from the event, calling it a "great day."

"Great day at the range today with my friend @AdamKinzinger. We got to hang out with some union workers while exercising our freedom. Always have your first aid kit handy. Shrapnel can always fly when you hit a target like today, and you’ve got to be ready to go. We had four first aid kits, so we were able to take care of the situation, and I’m glad Ryan is okay and was able to continue reporting."