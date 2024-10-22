Walz Defends Campaign's Association With Cheney

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz defended the campaign’s association with former Rep. Liz Cheney during a Monday appearance on “The Daily Show.”

Host Jon Stewart pressed the Minnesota governor about why he and Vice President Kamala Harris felt the need to tout the endorsements the two have received from Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“The Cheney thing, do we really have to do that?” he asked.

Walz highlighted how the campaign has received endorsements from a wide range of public figures.

“It goes broader than that. Look, Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift,” Walz said before Stewart interjected—“No, no, no, no, no, no—you can't ‘Dick Cheney or Taylor Swift.’ No! What country did Taylor Swift get us to invade? No!”

Walz argued the Harris campaign is appealing to disaffected libertarians, constitutionalists, and ‘don’t tread on me’ voters.

"I think Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney give permission to those folks who want to find a reason to do the right thing," Walz told Stewart. "It doesn’t mean they agree with it. We’re not going to take their foreign policy decisions and discussions, you know, and implement those."

Tim Walz defends their association with loser War Hawk Liz Cheney, a leading pick for a Kamala cabinet who would lead us straight to World War III pic.twitter.com/O01g5D7Qpe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Tim Walz just defended embracing Dick and Liz Cheney’s endorsements, claiming they ‘give permission’ to libertarians, constitutionalists, and ‘don’t tread on me’ folks to cross over.



This is beyond parody. We’ve always despised the Cheneys. pic.twitter.com/NlMLELZ8Hu — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 22, 2024

The segment came after Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned earlier in the day with Cheney in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.