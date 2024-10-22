The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker
Walz Defends Campaign's Association With Cheney

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 22, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz defended the campaign’s association with former Rep. Liz Cheney during a Monday appearance on “The Daily Show.” 

Host Jon Stewart pressed the Minnesota governor about why he and Vice President Kamala Harris felt the need to tout the endorsements the two have received from Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. 

“The Cheney thing, do we really have to do that?” he asked. 

Walz highlighted how the campaign has received endorsements from a wide range of public figures. 

“It goes broader than that. Look, Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift,” Walz said before Stewart interjected—“No, no, no, no, no, no—you can't ‘Dick Cheney or Taylor Swift.’ No! What country did Taylor Swift get us to invade? No!” 

Walz argued the Harris campaign is appealing to disaffected libertarians, constitutionalists, and ‘don’t tread on me’ voters. 

"I think Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney give permission to those folks who want to find a reason to do the right thing," Walz told Stewart. "It doesn’t mean they agree with it. We’re not going to take their foreign policy decisions and discussions, you know, and implement those."

The segment came after Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned earlier in the day with Cheney in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. 

