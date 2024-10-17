In Undercover Video, Meta Software Engineer Explains What Happens to Anti-Harris Posts

A senior engineer at Meta admitted in a secret recording that posts critical of Vice President Kamala Harris are “automatically demoted.”

"Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn't have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,” the Meta employee told an undercover journalist working for O’Keefe Media Group. The software engineer went on to explain that the person would be unaware this happened but may notice a decline in engagement with their post, and if they had this happen on several occasions, they would then be “redlisted.”

In a post sharing the undercover footage, O'Keefe said the software engineer explained "that Meta’s 'Integrity Team' is responsible for controlling content through 'civic classifiers,' a system that 'shadowbans' posts without notifying users."

"Gyawali also revealed a specialized Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team that was created at Meta, stating, 'There is a SWAT team that's already set up since April… just to think about all the scenarios of how the platform could be abused,'" O'Keefe's post continued.

Asked whether Meta has the ability to influence the 2024 election, he said “yes” and claimed that Mark Zuckerberg will help Democrats this cycle.