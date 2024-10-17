Harris Campaign Backtracks After Discriminatory Loans Proposal
Check Out All the New Perks We're Offering With VIP PLATINUM!
BREAKING: The October 7 Mastermind Has Been Eliminated
Kamala's Campaign in Damage Control Mode After Politico's Embarrassing Article Trashing PA...
What Made Obama and Biden's Intense Conversation at at Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Memorable
Does Kamala Know Her Slave Reparations Pitch Will Get Blasted Out of the...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Harris' Fox News Interview
VIP
British Courts Find Man Guilty of a 'Thoughtcrime'
People Have Questions After Harris, Walz Thank This Former President For His Vote
Two Canadians Created a Boba Tea Company. Now They're Accused of 'Cultural Appropriation.'
Kamala Claims Trump Is ‘Unfit’ to Be President, After Hiding Biden's Condition for...
Let's Talk About Kamala's Fox Interview
Patty Morin, Whose Daughter Was Killed by an Illegal Alien, Reacts to Harris'...
Trump Reveals His Solution to Stop Men From Competing in Women's Sports
Tipsheet

In Undercover Video, Meta Software Engineer Explains What Happens to Anti-Harris Posts

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 17, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

A senior engineer at Meta admitted in a secret recording that posts critical of Vice President Kamala Harris are “automatically demoted.” 

"Say your uncle in Ohio said something about Kamala Harris is unfit to be a president because she doesn't have a child, that kind of sh*t is automatically demoted,” the Meta employee told an undercover journalist working for O’Keefe Media Group. The software engineer went on to explain that the person would be unaware this happened but may notice a decline in engagement with their post, and if they had this happen on several occasions, they would then be “redlisted.”

Advertisement

In a post sharing the undercover footage, O'Keefe said the software engineer explained "that Meta’s 'Integrity Team' is responsible for controlling content through 'civic classifiers,' a system that 'shadowbans' posts without notifying users." 

"Gyawali also revealed a specialized Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team that was created at Meta, stating, 'There is a SWAT team that's already set up since April… just to think about all the scenarios of how the platform could be abused,'" O'Keefe's post continued. 

Asked whether Meta has the ability to influence the 2024 election, he said “yes” and claimed that Mark Zuckerberg will help Democrats this cycle.

Recommended

Let's Talk About Kamala's Fox Interview Guy Benson
Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Talk About Kamala's Fox Interview Guy Benson
Here's How You Know Kamala's Fox News Interview Was an Absolute Bloodbath Matt Vespa
BREAKING: The October 7 Mastermind Has Been Eliminated Katie Pavlich
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Harris' Fox News Interview Leah Barkoukis
What Made Obama and Biden's Intense Conversation at at Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Memorable Matt Vespa
Patty Morin, Whose Daughter Was Killed by an Illegal Alien, Reacts to Harris' Fox News Interview Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Let's Talk About Kamala's Fox Interview Guy Benson
Advertisement