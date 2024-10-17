VIP
Harris' Hiding Finally Catches Up With Her
People Have Questions After Harris, Walz Thank This Former President For His Vote

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 17, 2024 7:30 AM
Former President Jimmy Carter cast an early ballot on Wednesday, fulfilling a wish about being able to live long enough to support the Democratic Party ticket in the 2024 election.

Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, didn’t care about that milestone, according to his family. Instead, “he said he cared about voting for Kamala Harris,” his son James Earl “Chip” Carter III told The Washington Post. “He does not believe Donald Trump should be president again.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz thanked the former president, who’s been in hospice care for more than a year.

Social media users were quick to question the story given the state Carter appeared during a rare public outing on his 100th birthday. 

Tags: JIMMY CARTER

