People Have Questions After Harris, Walz Thank This Former President For His Vote

Former President Jimmy Carter cast an early ballot on Wednesday, fulfilling a wish about being able to live long enough to support the Democratic Party ticket in the 2024 election.

Carter, who turned 100 earlier this month, didn’t care about that milestone, according to his family. Instead, “he said he cared about voting for Kamala Harris,” his son James Earl “Chip” Carter III told The Washington Post. “He does not believe Donald Trump should be president again.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz thanked the former president, who’s been in hospice care for more than a year.

Thank you for voting early for Kamala Harris, President Carter. It’s an honor to have your support. https://t.co/wP8gb9GkeZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 17, 2024

Social media users were quick to question the story given the state Carter appeared during a rare public outing on his 100th birthday.

it's so sad to see President Carter be exploited like this. secondly we need to update our voting laws... if a person is cognitively absent and or unable to sign their own name and fill out their own ballot I think they should not be able to vote. — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 16, 2024

Did he actually vote or was it a family member that did it for him? Does anyone know if he’s even of sound mind and was capable of making his own decision? — ❥❥❥ᗰoᒪᒪie❥❥❥ (@mollie_don) October 15, 2024

Elder abuse. Pure and simple elder abuse. They should be ashamed. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 15, 2024

He’s bedridden and doesn’t have any idea of what’s going on. It’s a shame that the left has to try and use him in this manner. — Murray Edwards (@MurrayEdwards67) October 15, 2024