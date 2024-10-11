New Poll Shows Harris' Attempt to Portray Herself as a 'Change Candidate' Isn't Working

Vice President Kamala Harris has been pitching herself as the change candidate, vowing to chart “a new way forward,” but at the same time says she would do nothing different than President Biden. According to a new survey, voters believe the latter.

The poll, produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates with fieldwork by Ipsos, finds that the public by a broad 74%-22% would prefer to see Harris go in a new direction as president rather than continue the policies of the Biden administration. Even most Democrats say so. But that's not what most people expect: 65% instead think Harris mainly would continue Biden's policies, vs. 33% who say she'd chart a new course. (ABC News)

Earlier this week Harris appeared on "The View," where she was asked what she would have done differently than President Biden in the last three and a half years. She couldn't think of a single policy she would have done differently.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," she replied, though later in the interview said she'd appoint a Republican to her cabinet.

She was given another opportunity to offer a response to that question when Stephen Colbert noted that "polling shows that a lot of people really want this to be a change election.

"You are a member of the present administration," he added. "Under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?”

"I'm obviously not Joe Biden," she replied. "But it's important to say with 28 days to go I'm not Donald Trump. When you think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like were I to be elected president, it's about, frankly, I love the American people. I believe in our county. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. We have aspirations. We have dreams. We have incredible worth ethic. I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we achieved in a way to continue to grow opportunity."

Former President Trump and GOP allies seized on Harris' remark, reminding voters they can expect more of Biden's failed policies.