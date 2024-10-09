Group of Illegal Immigrants Tie Up, Assault Woman in Affluent Neighborhood As They Rob Her Home

Multiple Venezuelan nationals have been arrested and charged after tying up a Dallas woman in her home and robbing her.

On Sept. 21, the men, all in the country illegally, followed the woman to her home in an affluent neighborhood, forced her into the residence, and tied her up at gunpoint. They allegedly hit her in the head with the firearm and threatened to cut off her fingers as they robbed her, taking multiple designer handbags, $75,000 worth of jewelry, and more.

One of the suspects arrested, Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez, 28, “entered the United States in March near the El Paso border ‘without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by an Immigration Officer,’” an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The other three suspects were arrested earlier this month: Yean Brayhan Torrealba-Sanabria, 20; Carlos Alberto Martinez-Silva, 34; and Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez, 27.

On May 21, Hernandez-Hernandez pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to three days' confinement, ICE said. Hernandez-Hernandez was also arrested by Colleyville police on Sept. 19 and released a day before the robbery occurred. After his arrest on Sept 28, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas placed an Immigration Detainer, Notice of Action, Form I-247 on Hernandez-Hernandez. Torrealba-Sanabria An ICE spokesperson said Torrealba-Sanabria entered the country illegally at or near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Dec. 12, 2023. The next day, authorities served him a notice to appear and released an order of recognizance, pending a hearing with the Executive Office for Immigration Review in Dallas on Jan. 27, 2025. Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers first encountered Colmenares-Gonzalez at or near Brownsville, Texas, on May 6, according to ICE. On May 6, 2023, Colmenares-Gonzalez, Wilmer Jesus, a citizen of Venezuela was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol Officers at or near Brownsville, Texas. Martinez-Silva On July 7, CBP officers encountered Martinez Silva at or near the San Ysidro, California, port of entry at the pedestrian west facility, according to ICE. Authorities issued Martinez Silva a notice to appear on Aug. 1, and he was paroled into the United States pending immigration proceedings. (Fox News Digital)

Hernandez-Hernandez, who was initially arrested, told law enforcement the other men involved in the robbery are in a gang called El Anti-Tren, though Dallas police would not confirm that detail.

