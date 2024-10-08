Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping
Someone Tell Kamala to Shut Her Face Over DeSantis Reportedly Not Taking Her...
FEMA Better Not Ask for More Money After This Revelation
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by De...
Don't Nuke the Senate Filibuster!
Cook Political Report Makes a Ratings Change to Wisconsin Senate Race
RNC Notches Another Win for Election Integrity in Michigan
How Trump Wants to Be Remembered 100 Years From Now
Team Kamala: Gosh, We May Need to Distance Ourselves From Biden Some More
Do No Harm Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Database to Pinpoint 'Gender-Affirming' Hospitals...
Americans Have Become Second Class Citizens Under the Biden-Harris Administration
Kamala’s Capital Gains Tax Surprise
It's All Too Much for Me to Take
Javier Milei: Bookworm and Genius of Self-Marketing
Tipsheet

Tampa Mayor Has a Very Stark Warning to Residents in Evacuation Zone

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 08, 2024 8:30 AM
NOAA

Florida is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, a massive storm that is expected to hit Tampa late Wednesday or early Thursday and could bring storm surges as high as 15 feet to the state's western coastline and wind speeds of 155 miles per hour.    

Advertisement

Residents in evacuation zones are being warned in no uncertain terms about the danger of staying put during the monster storm. 

During a CNN appearance on Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor flat out told Floridians in these zones they will “die” if they remain. 

“We have 126 miles of coast just in the city of Tampa, and so people need to be heeding that warning,” she said.

“This is literally catastrophic, and I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're going to die.”

When CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted that given her experience with hurricanes, that's not something she would say lightly, Castor said she's never shared that kind of warning before.  

While Milton's winds had topped 180 mph as a powerful Category 5 storm, they dropped early Tuesday morning, downgrading the system to a Category 4 storm, though one that still poses an "extremely serious threat" to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"This is something that I have never seen in my life and I can tell you that anyone who has been born and raised in the Tampa Bay area has never seen anything like this before. People need to get out," Castor said.

"If we have that predicted storm surge, it is not survivable," she added. 

Tags: FLORIDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Someone Tell Kamala to Shut Her Face Over DeSantis Reportedly Not Taking Her Phone Call Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Destroys NBC's Kristen Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
Harris Has a New Excuse for Her Policy Flip Flopping Katie Pavlich
Feminist Law Professor Will Vote Republican After Experiencing the Ultimate Betrayal by Dems Matt Vespa
FEMA Better Not Ask for More Money After This Revelation Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Implodes During CBS News Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement